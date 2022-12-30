Bonnie Leatha Bell Gregory, 81 of Lynchburg, died, Saturday, December 17, 2022. She was the wife of Wilbur “Woody” Gregory, Jr. for 58 years.
She was born on June 21, 1941, Norristown, Pa. to the late Arthur and Jeanne Bell.
Bonnie was a nurse by trade and attended Trinity Ecumenical Parish.
For over 26 years, she was an Army wife, packing up the children and following Woody as he served our country.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Wilbur “Bill” Gregory (Karen), Douglas “Scott” Gregory, and David Gregory (Claire), and grandchildren,
Jessica Bramblett (Jeremy), Benjamin, Max, Abigail Carver (Ryan), Nathan and Eliza.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Dr., Moneta, Va, 24121 or Lake Christian Ministries, 13157S, Old Moneta Rd. Moneta, Va 242.
A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Trinity Ecumenical Parish at 2:00 pm.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
