Michael Toohig (95) formerly of Roanoke, VA and Smith Mountain Lake passed away peacefully on Saturday November 28 at his home in McLean, VA surrounded by his loving family.His Catholic Faith was very strong. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara ( Bissonnette) and his children Delsina Matranga ( Gene),Timothy Toohig ( Link), Terrance Toohig ( Maryliz),Michele Brem ( Lawrence),Aimee Urquhart (Robert) and 11 Grandchildren.He was born Dec 9, 1924 in Lawrence,MA to Timothy and Catherine ( Walsh) Toohig and is survived by his sisters Mary Valcourt ,Catherine McCarthy , Eileen Mueller and Sr Elizabeth Toohig,SC. He served in the US Army in WW II (103rd Infantry-Army) and worked in many technical fields.He traveled extensively and worked around throughout the world including ITT in Fort Wayne,IN & Roanoke,VA and Hekimian Labs & Spirent Communications- Gaithersburg, MD
Funeral services will be held privately, and a Memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice or perform an act of kindness
