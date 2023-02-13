Paul Richard Gascoyne, 96, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Born on October 4, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York, Paul was the son of the late Alice LeFleur Gascoyne and attended St. Christopher's Boarding School in his early years. He served in the Farm Victory Corps and Army during WWII, and later pursued his passion for dairy farming by obtaining an Agriculture Degree from Rutgers University.
Throughout his career, Paul made a lasting impact as a Gascoyne selling electricity to farmers in Warren County, New Jersey. Retiring, he moved to Smith Mountain Lake, where he was known for his love of landscaping and dedication to keeping the lake clear of fallen trees and debris.
As a founding member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Paul devoted much of his time to the church, working with “Mules” as the “old Mule” maintaining the church grounds. He lived a life full of energy and passion, even completing a 5k run to end poverty with his grandson two years before his passing.
Paul leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to his family, including his children, Lisa E. Gascoyne, William Gascoyne (Dr. Kristin), Henry Gascoyne, Peter Gascoyne (Judy); grandchildren, Autumn Vazquez, Miriam Twelves, Paul Vazquez, and Mikaela; great-grandchildren, Virginia Willis, Isabella Henry, Kiernan Henry, Trylian Twelves, Sequoia Vazquez, and Phoenyx Twelves ; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Paul is predeceased by his beloved wife, Martha Jane (Marjane) Hiscox Gascoyne, and brother, Jacques Gascoyne.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10:00 am at Trinity Ecumenical Parish to celebrate Paul's life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Trinity Ecumenical Parish to plant trees in Paul's memory on the church grounds.
Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
