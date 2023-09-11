Our beloved, Martha Alice Burkhard Boschen passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023, with her husband of 64 years, Pastor Henry "Hank" Boschen, by her side.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday September 17th at Christ Lutheran Church, Greensboro, N.C. with inurnment to follow at the church. Visitation with the family will be from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the church.
Martha spent her life giving to others, and will always be remembered for her kind, optimistic, and generous spirit.
She was born December 17, 1938, in Manhattan, N.Y. and raised in the Bronx by her German immigrant parents, Gustav and Johanna Burkhard.
In keeping with her caring nature, Martha entered the field of nursing, graduating from Middlesex Community College in Bedford, MA. She furthered her education with a B.S. in Nursing from N.C. A&T and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Administration from UNC-G. Martha was known for going the extra mile for her patients at Moses Cone and Wesley Long Hospitals where she founded and managed the Wesley Long Older Adult Unit and Connections 55, a senior wellness program. She served on the N.C. A&T Nursing faculty and as a Board Member and President of District 8 of the N.C. Nurses Association. In 1992, she was honored with the Great 100 Nurses Award in North Carolina. Following retirement to Smith Mountain Lake, she continued to help future nurses as an adjunct member of the Carillon School of Nursing in Roanoke.
Martha was also a master quilter. Her colorful stitching adorns family beds, walls and couches and is a constant reminder of her love. Martha shared her expertise by joining quilting groups at churches in both Greensboro and Virginia. These groups have created hundreds of quilts for Lutheran World Relief. Lutheran World Relief Mission Quilts are a tangible way to express love to those in need around the world. The quilts provide warmth, become beds, tents and suitcases to carry belongings. She joyfully sang in church choirs and with a German vocal group. She served as a board member and grant writer of Lake Christian Ministries in Virginia. Others felt her loving touch through service as a youth minister, Sunday school teacher, parish nursing, nurse volunteer after Hurricane Katrina, and her mentoring of low-income single mothers. She was a member of Trinity Ecumenical Parish during the years she lived at Smith Mountain Lake.
But perhaps Martha’s greatest passion was for her family with whom she embraced every moment. The phone calls of her children were always answered to celebrate or gently console. Her grandchildren will always remember the morning pancakes, baking cookies, and floating in the lake with grandma. She treasured the regular, and often high spirited, fun, gatherings of family.
Her memory is cherished by those remaining, including husband Hank Boschen; her brother Herbert Burkhard and sister Magdalene Weil; her children Paul “Bo” Boschen, Ruth Berkelhammer (William), Elizabeth Stamm, and Lois Wells (Richard); her seven grandchildren, Dr. Graham Berkelhammer (Ariane Cook), Caroline Stamm, Noah Berkelhammer (Kennedy), Emily Stamm, Lauren Berkelhammer, Camille Wells, and Ryan Wells; and her many nieces and nephews. Martha is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Karl and Erich Burkhard, and sister Elsie Schwarz.
The family expresses thanks and love to the caring staffs of First Choice Home Care, Authora Care Collective Hospice of Greensboro, and Spring Arbor Senior Living Facility. All of you have been a blessing to Martha and our family. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association and Lutheran World Relief.
LIVESTREAM INFORMATION: For those afar, the funeral will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/groups/49637940985 or Christ Lutheran - Greensboro, NC
