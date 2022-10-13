Why didn’t I get a rebate check when my neighbors bought a new car?
My neighbors bought a nice new car last month, and the manufacturer sent them a hefty rebate check. I bought the same make and model 13 years ago, but there was no recent rebate check in my mailbox. The other day I stopped by a store to buy a soda, but amazingly they had none, so I left. On my way out, I saw another guy paid with a $20 bill for $15 worth of sandwiches and was handed $5 in change. I bought the same kind of sandwiches the week earlier, yet the cashier didn’t hand me a $5 bill like the other guy.
The commonwealth is currently sending rebate checks to Virginia taxpayers because the commonwealth over collected in the last tax year. It isn’t free money. Checks up to $250 per individual or $500 per couple are being sent to Virginians who had a tax liability for Tax Year 2021 and paid before July 1. Virginians who have not received a rebate yet can check their eligibility at this website. Virginians who are not eligible for a rebate because they had no tax liability last year can be happy they didn’t experience the over collection and kept their money in their own wallet the whole time.
Many Virginians born before 1956 did not have a tax liability in 2021 because of the Enhanced Tax Deduction for Virginia Tax Payers over 65 years old. This is also similar to the lower tax rates many Virginia localities provide to Virginians over 65 on real estate and vehicles.
In addition to the tax rebates addressing the over collections, Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin and General Assembly Republicans were also successful in reducing the grocery tax and increasing the standard deduction on personal income taxes. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, there will no longer be the 1.5 percent commonwealth portion of the grocery tax, but there will still be the 1 percent local tax.
Del. McNamara and I are working for the total elimination of the grocery tax. Through the budget, the standard deduction was increased from $4,500 an individual/$9,000 per couple to $8,000 an individual/$16,000 per couple starting July 1, 2022. This will save most working Virginians about $400 per household in the next tax year. Del. McNamara and I will continue to fight to extend this tax relief beyond the current budget.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.