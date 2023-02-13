February is a month full of Holy days and secular holidays. The month is often characterized with a heart, a symbol of Valentine’s Day. It turns out that Saint Valentine was actually a martyr with little that obviously connects him with the romantic notions of the holiday we celebrate. The day on which he died, however, Feb. 14, is the day, some traditions held, that birds would pair. It is a belief at least as old as the 14th century English poet, Chaucer.
As Christians we are commanded to love, all the time, all year round. So often in our busy lives though we forget to express that love, and sometimes we don’t allow ourselves to receive it from others. We are meant to be a community forged in the love of Christ for each of us and for us as a community. It its God’s good pleasure that each of us experience such love. Let us rejoice and be glad in it!
