Thursday (June 23) at 11:59 p.m. was an important fundraising deadline for the campaign. Friday (June 24) at 12:01 a.m. was when most of the bills that were passed by the 2022 General Assembly went into effect July 1.
Several of these new bipartisan laws were only possible because of new leadership in the House of Delegates and governor’s office. The new laws making Parole Board votes public, counting early votes by precinct, invalidating contracts that require abortion, providing weekly cleanup of the voter rolls, and allowing realtors to get group health insurance — all previously passed the Virginia Senate with bipartisan support in previous years only to be vetoed by Gov. (Ralph) Northam or were defeated or not even considered by the extremely partisan House of Delegates.
(See the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle for summaries of several of the changes to the law that went into effect July 1.)
