On the Sunday of June 5 many churches observed the feast of Pentecost. Most of the feast days in the church year are connected with key events in Jesus’ life. At Christmas we celebrate his birth. At Epiphany, the visit of the Magi. On Palm Sunday, his final entry into Jerusalem. On Maundy Thursday, the Last Supper. On Good Friday, his crucifixion. At Easter, his glorious resurrection. We actually celebrate Jesus and his Resurrection every single Sunday.
As Saint Augustine of Hippo observed, “We are the Easter people and Hallelujah is our song!” The new life Christ won for us is a gift that deserves to be celebrated every day.
Measured purely in calendar days, though, the season after Pentecost is the longest season of the church year. And that reflects the epoch in which we live. Today, Christ’s followers are living in the era after Pentecost, the season of the Spirit.
