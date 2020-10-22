Dear Mr. Morrison (in reference to James Morrison’s letter to the editor titled “Don’t Vote for Trump” published in last Wednesday’s issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle):
It isn’t very often when I find someone write an opinion piece that it looks like an obvious plagiarism. The reason I make this claim is because the content of your letter looks like it was written by a Hillary Clinton Operative who continues to believe (Donald) Trump stole the 2016 election from her.
First let me state I have some bad news for you, sir. You, like every other Liberal Democrat are entitled to your opinion, but not entitled to your interpretation of the facts.
Your second paragraph states you feel President Trump is a threat to National Security and a danger to our democracy. Let’s take a look at the last four years of President Donald J. Trump’s tenure. First of all, we are not involved in a new war or conflict with anyone. Obama created the biggest threat the Middle East has seen in decades called ISIS, and Trump wiped them out in two years. The Taliban are in peace talks, and the Iranians have had their butts handed to them and wouldn’t dare take hostage a Navy vessel or launch an attack on an American installation now. You see, when they last tried that, we took out the second in command (Qasem Soleimani) with a Hellfire missile. There wasn’t enough of him left for the crime scene detectives to draw a white chalk line around the body.
They did by the way find his finger with his Iranian Guard Ring. That was enough to identify his remains. And might I add, who was the last president to be nominated for (three consecutive) Nobel Peace Prize Awards? I would even venture to guess if the president wins all three, he will donate the $3 million in prize money to charity.
President Trump is a man of his word. If he says something, he means it, and that is why no one in the Middle East would challenge him in a hostile action. Let’s look at the results of that. Iran is almost bankrupt and in a joint effort with Israel and the USA, the two countries have covertly destroyed the majority of their nuclear weapons program and it has been set back decades. (Barack) Obama bowed to foreign leaders, turned over $1.7 billion in cash on a pallet to Iran, and gave them back all the $150 billion in bank account monies that were frozen in an attempt to stop their nuclear proliferation. Obama was not only a pacifist but an enabler of the Iranian terrorist organization. Monies went right from Iran’s Supreme Leader to Hezbollah, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Iraq. The Middle East was a hornet’s nest with terrorist cells who even came to the USA and committed heinous acts of murder on our home soil. With regards to mass shootings in the USA and other parts of the world? Well we sure had our share of those perpetrated by ISIS sympathizers and deranged citizens who got access to firearms, or used cars and trucks as weapons of destruction.
And by the way, Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and signed a peace accord between the UAE and Israel which has never been done before!
You say Trump is a narcissist, who puts his selfish personal gain against all other matters of our country. Well, not only did Obama and (Joe) Biden bleed our country dry with lavish trips and outrageous spending, they doubled the national debt in just eight years. Donald Trump doesn’t even take a salary. He has one of the slimmest White House staff and the first lady as well. He has been hobbled by the Congress in appointing open positions as they try to wreak havoc on his administration.
The president and first lady are not lavish spenders like Barack Hussein Obama and Michelle. Talk about being a narcissist? Anytime something good took place in the Obama Administration, you heard Obama say “I” did this and take credit for it. But when there was a major screw up, it was always George Bush’s fault in the first four years, then everyone else’s fault in the next four. Barack and Michelle Obama spent more time on live TV talk shows, magazine shoots and lavish trips to foreign lands than any other president in my 64 years. He left the White House and was showered in lucrative book and Netflix deals, and now owns a house in Hawaii, CA, DC and Martha’s Vineyard. Not bad for a couple of poor folks from the south side of Chicago as Michelle like to claim as humble roots.
I agree, Trump has a boisterous personality and is an expert bloviator. He is a typical New York outlandish businessman who likes to brag about his great accomplishments. I would say that he has accomplished more than you, or pretty much any other businessman in America, and done so with hard work and dedication to his trademark and brand.
You are upset he spoke against John McCain who was a POW. Well, it was a pretty well known fact that Sen. (John) McCain has had some pretty questionable facts about his own rendition of history, and some say there could be a severe lack of candor about those facts. Sen. McCain worked alongside the Veterans Affairs Committee most of his tenure, along with Mark Warner and others RINOs, and the Veterans Administration became an abysmal nightmare under their leadership. More veterans died or suffered due to horrible health care that McCain was involved in and didn’t fix. Trump turned that all around in two years, and now veterans are respected and treated compassionately with great health care choices.
And by the way, John McCain’s Foundation has been accused of being as corrupt and self-serving as the Clinton Foundation which laundered millions of dollars in money through Canada. The Clintons kept much of all the cash and only gave a small percent to charity. The money ran dry when the Clinton’s own “Pay to Play” scheme dissolved when she lost in 2016.
You say Trump’s Administration has been chaotic. You are correct. In the first few years of Trump tenure, he was laden with Obama holdovers and career D.C. swamp creatures that he couldn’t get anything done with until he fired them all and brought in his own people. Now things happen at the speed of lightning because he surrounds himself with competent, dedicated and loyal people. He doesn’t tolerate excuses or incompetence, and that is why he canned so many people in the beginning. He found out they were all working against him and undermining his policies. There is proof there were even Obama and Clinton cronies who spied on Trump’s campaign.
You say Trump has turned the GOP into a cult. Well, the same could be said about all the Hillary Clinton, Obama, Biden and Bernie Sanders followers too. The biggest difference is Trump’s loyal followers are not rioting, looting, killing and burning cities down like the liberal anarchists on the left, known as Antifa. Trump didn’t cause billions in damage this past year in those so-called “Peaceful Protests”; he tried to stop it but the liberal governors and mayors chose to let their cities burn instead.
When you talk about the slogan “Make America Great Again,” you infer the exact opposite has occurred. Really Mr. Morrison; are you serious?
I have witnessed the largest return of Foreign Corporate Capital being re-invested in the U.S. in maybe all of Wall Street history. We have the highest GDP on record, the largest job growth and lowest un-employment rates since WW2 of any race or color American. We’ve seen the highest record in the Dow and NASDAQ index ever! And if it weren’t for China unleashing a pandemic on the world, our economy would still be skyrocketing. I believe that Trump has returned more manufacturing jobs in the first two years than Obama and Biden and the Bushes and the Clintons all gave up to China in the past three decades. His “America First” initiative is taking care of hard working Americans, before we ship jobs oversees to low paying sweat shops and forced labor camps in China.
His predecessors were all in China’s back pocket; and sold this country out. The Clintons sold 20 percent of our national strategic uranium stockpiles to (Vladimir) Putin’s Russia, and profited personally. It is obvious it was Hillary and Bill Clinton in bed with Putin and not Donald Trump!
If it were up to me, they all would be rotting in a federal prison for their tyranny. And look at the emails that were found on Hunter Biden’s laptop this past week. Seems like “Pay to Play” was Joe Biden’s middle name. Hunter and Joe Biden’s immediate family had their bank accounts greased by billions in Chinese and Ukrainian money. But, poor old Joe still denies it. He’s good at playing stupid in front of the camera. “Come on man, don’t talk to me about those lies” is his canned response.
Now, let’s talk about the China virus. Had Trump not shutdown all air traffic from China and European nations who were showing rapid pandemic spread, we would have lost millions of citizens in the USA. But, Biden called him a xenophobe and racist for doing so and now claims “he” would have shut down the country sooner. Oh, I forgot Biden and his D.C. swamp buddies were trying to impeach the president during that time frame and had no clue of the COVID-19 dangers because China and the W.H.O. had lied to everyone about the seriousness of spreading this disease like wildfire. We, like every other country, were caught off guard.
What was Trumps response after he closed the borders? He cited the War Powers Act and forced major automotive companies and other manufactures to begin producing PPEs, Ventilators, and working on a vaccine or cure. Obama and Biden gave away all our stockpiles of PPEs and left us holding the bag with only China — having a hoarded world supply of these items so they could profit from everyone’s despair.
Trump called in the military and built satellite hospitals all over the country in less than a week. Called in two USN Mercy ships and ported them in LA and NYC. He fast tracked the FDA and CDC to allow a vaccine to be tested and approved in record time. And with all that effort, sadly 200,000 plus people still died not because of Trumps inaction, but because liberal governors like (Andrew) Cuomo infected nursing homes with COVID-19 positive patients, rather than put them on the Mercy Ships in isolation. That accounted for a lot of the deaths in the U.S.
Cuomo claims Trump’s response was phenomenal after the cases dramatically dropped in March, April and May, then once he was accused of the nursing home debacle, he now calls Trump’s response abysmal to follow the liberal main stream media mantra.
You say Trump has tarnished the USA’s reputation on the World Stage? I fully disagree. What he has really done is stop kissing everyone’s butt and giving them billions in aid so they can buy weapons and kill us. Look at the Middle East oil cartel known as OPEC. Trump made us energy independent in his first two years in office, and the price of gasoline and raw crude hasn’t changed more than $0.40 in the past four years at the retail market. The gain in overall national energy production stabilized so much that refinery problems, or threat of war, or natural disasters are no longer an excuse for day traders of commodities to screw us with overnight price gouging and increases.
You claimed Trump only paid $750 in personal taxes over two years. Well, if you and all the other lame stream media would have read or published the entire article release by the NY Times, you would have seen that he paid $24.3 million in taxes. The $915 million loss he incurred was allowed by Tax Accountants & Tax Attorneys to use the carry forward provision in the tax code which allows an individual or corporation to spread current losses into subsequent years to offset future tax bills. Trump took a big hit on his casinos in the 80s, 90s and again in 2008 which allowed him to amortize those losses. The tax codes that allowed those deductions were written by Congress during the Clinton years. No one blinked an eye when Sen. John Kerry registered his $10+ million yacht in Rhode Island to avoid personal property taxes, or the Clintons being allowed to claim most of their charities income as expenses while paying their daughter Chelsea $900,000 a year to sit home and change diapers as an officer of the corporation.
Trump is a very smart businessman and knows how to negotiate deals. Unlike your personal descriptive attacks on his I.Q. and business acumen, he always let’s someone think he’s played all his cards, then he smacks them square in the head with a “Trump Card” (excuse the pun), and wins the negotiation. He is constantly winning!
His approach allowed him to be the first president in history to step foot on North Korean soil and work on a peace deal with that country. Have they tested a nuclear warhead lately? Not! How about NAFTA? Well – we are in the driver’s seat now on that deal and not visa versa.
As far as his indebtedness, not a single federal form he filed for his presidency showed any financial or potentially criminal links to foreign banks that questions his dealings as subject to blackmail.
He owns $2.3 billion in corporate real estate and only has about $400 million in debt which is about 15 percent leveraged. I’d say that’s a tremendous amount of equity. He also owns about $122 million in personal real estate, which is debt free. Most of his loans were through Deutsche Bank and he took advantage of world currency markets to finance his deals. Smart man, I would say! Unlike corrupt career politicians like all your liberal friends, he earned every dime he ever made and made; it become the American dream as we all aspire to do.
So the moral of my story, Mr. Morrison, is you need to stop watching CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC and all the other “fake news purveyors” of pure liberal propaganda and start checking the facts for yourself. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid anymore and look at what this man has accomplished in light of the 24/7 attacks by Nancy Pelosi, the Clintons, Obama and all the liberal hacks that survive in the D.C. swamp. No other president would have survived these kinds of daily attacks. It is sickening to watch and Americans at very tired of it. That’s why President Trump will win in a landslide!
Your letter made you look angry, petty and most of all un-educated for your long storied career and service to our country. I commend your service, but I abhor your interpretation of the truth.
I am voting for President Trump on Nov. 3 and hope that any American who truly cares about our democracy and our republic will do the same. Donald Trump is the only firewall we have between D.C. swamp corruption and Main Street blue collar Americans. We have allowed our politicians to become career criminals, and they are all afraid of the new sheriff in town! They are running like rats exposed to an open can of Raid.
- Peter A Fisette, Moneta
