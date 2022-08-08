As dusk approaches and we lose the daylight of the day, our thoughts are mangled with numerous unfinished projects, conversations and open-ended ideas that wait for us in the hours to come.
Our evenings should always be with friends, dinner, movies or entertainment at home. Always, always make plans; it is necessary for our mental health. Nothing is better than to toast the end of a day with a nice wine or a drink of choice.
Just like the foods we enjoy bring about the variety of taste, so do the people we expose ourselves to.
Your spouse is your best friend that you share your life, your bed and all your thoughts, fears and love. Friends come and go for several reasons — only your spouse is always true. Remember to respect, trust, share and never take them for granted.
As we rest our heads and ready ourselves for sleep, try and say goodnight to the day and clear your mind for a restful, peaceful sleep — for the sun is coming in a few hours to bring about a new day with new promises.
Remember we all live to wake up fresh to a new day … remember all of our days are numbered — live yours to the fullest!
