Commercialization of Scruggs Road? It could happen sooner than later.
Franklin County has received an application to transform 16.38 acres along Scruggs Road stretching from the public waste disposal site all the way to Montgomery Farms subdivision into a self-storage campus consisting of five buildings totaling 64,750 square feet plus two canopies to accommodate 46 parking spaces.
The proposal is on a “fast track” and will be considered by the board of supervisors at a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the County Chambers, 1255 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount.
The development would add measurably to the current traffic issues presented by the waste site and the Lovely Valley intersection.
Additionally, there are potential water pollution problems, visual affront to all Scruggs travelers, and it also raises the question concerning appropriateness of locating such a development adjacent to an established neighborhood.
Most significantly, this development would set a precedent for other commercial developments along Scruggs.
Currently, Scruggs serves primarily as the major access to many residential developments. The subject parcel is shown as future low density residential in the county’s comprehensive plan. It is currently zoned for agricultural use.
The supervisors want to hear from you on Sept. 20. The planning commission (had planned to) make its recommendation on Sept. 13.
- James Colby, Gills Creek Planning Commissioner, retired
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.