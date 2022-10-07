Economists tell us that human beings are essentially rational; they do what they think necessary to improve the quality of their lives. Simply put, they wish to be happy. Well, thanks to the upward trajectory of post-industrial capitalism, the average person living in a Western country today has a higher standard of living than any monarch before Queen Elizabeth II. So, historically speaking, we live better off than kings did in the past. But are we happier? We work longer and longer hours to stay competitive so that we can buy things we don’t necessarily need to impress people we don’t necessarily like and pay for diversions that we have lost the capacity to enjoy.
Given this modern model of domestic bliss, it should surprise no one that divorce and depression continue to be on the rise, while our alienated young people resort to mind-numbing, mind-scrambling drugs or seek refuge in the new digital distractions. Our entertainments train us to idealize vice and admire destruction. For many of us, life is too segmented and too lonely for us to muster any sense of society, much less of civic virtue. It sometimes seems as if everyone is out only for themselves.
