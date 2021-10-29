After a unanimous vote of the Bedford County Education Association’s Candidate Vetting Committee, two candidates stood out as ones we are excited to support, both for their past and current contributions to BCPS but also for what they plan to accomplish in the future.
For District 2, Mr. Jason Johnson — the incumbent candidate — was determined to be the only valid choice for school board. Mr. Johnson’s ever-present participation in the vast variety of all school functions across the division is his trademark, just as much as his calm demeanor and bowtie. Jason is the only board member who is a current, practicing educator, and he is a lifelong resident of Bedford County. Not only is he professional and supportive, but Jason listens. In the sincerest way possible, Mr. Johnson elicits feedback from key stakeholders in his constituency — parents, students, teachers and staff — and he takes their concerns to heart. We are excited to see him re-elected to serve another term, since that is ultimately what Mr. Johnson does: he serves!
For District 3, Mr. Robert Ashwell — a write-in candidate for the Huddleston and New London/Forest area — is the BCEA’s choice for who would best serve BCPS on the school board. Mr. Ashwell has been a lifelong citizen, educator, administrator and advocate both in and for BCPS. He would bring an empowering vision of equity and common sense to the board, as well as qualities that the BCEA finds important: leadership, compromise, passion and classroom experience in public schools.
Both Mr. Jason Johnson and Mr. Robert Ashwell hold a vision for BCPS that is based in reality and what’s best for our students and staff — not just on hot-button buzz-words of the moment. The BCEA encourages all eligible voters to select Jason Johnson in District 2 and to write-in Mr. Robert Ashwell in District 3. They are the best choices to lead the school division with integrity, experience, professionalism and a vision of equity across the division.
- Kristina J. Childress of Goodview, president of the Bedford County Education Association
