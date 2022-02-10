One of the many privileges of being in the Virginia General Assembly is that you sometimes enjoy a front row seat to history in the making. This session, senators have witnessed history in front of them every day on the floor of the Senate.
The election of Winsome Earle-Sears as Virginia’s lieutenant governor was historic. As Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin noted in his proclamation recognizing February as Black History Month, “I am also pleased to serve with Winsome Earle-Sears, who served as a marine and is the commonwealth’s first woman to serve as lieutenant governor, first woman of color and first Jamaican-born American citizen elected to statewide office.”
Those aren’t the only historic “firsts” credited to the lieutenant governor. When she was elected to the House of Delegates in 2001, Winsome Earle-Sears was the first (and still only) Black Republican woman elected to the House. What is more, she was elected from a majority black district, the first Republican to do that in more than a century.
As lieutenant governor, she presides over the Senate, navigating the daily floor debate and calling on senators to present their bills. When addressed by senators, she is called “Madame President.” Her role is important and essential to the business of the Senate.
Having completed the fourth week of legislating, my bills are making significant progress. My SB80, which would bring a halt to outside “dark money donations” directly to our local election registrars’ offices. My bill has been given the nickname “The Zuck Bucks Ban,” named after billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, who injected [through a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation] nearly four million dollars into our 2020 statewide election process. SB80 passed the full Senate this week, and the next stop for SB80 is a similar process in the House of Delegates immediately following “Cross-Over” which occurs on Feb. 15 (Cross-over is when the Senate sends its completed bills to the House and the Senate receives theirs).
I remain optimistic that the House will agree with the Senate’s version of SB80 and send it to the governor for his signature. It goes without saying that our election systems must only be fully and solely funded with appropriations from the state budget and not from donations hidden from view. In 2020, this nonprofit entity distributed grants to hundreds of county and city elections officials in 47 states and the District of Columbia to the tune of $350 million nationwide. The commonwealth’s elections are not for sale. My bill aims to prohibit outside influence from ever happening again.
Another of my bills, SB712, passed out of the General Laws and Technology Committee, establishes a State Innovation Department that establishes a Regulatory “Sandbox” structure, and while new to Virginia, this pro-business idea is already working very successfully in other states. Regulatory Sandboxes are programs that permit innovative companies to request a temporary waiver from outdated rules and regulations inhibiting innovation opportunities in the marketplace. With ample protections in place for the test market and proper oversight from regulators, these tests will provide data, evidence and guidance for lawmakers to adjust the Code of Virginia so the commonwealth’s regulatory environment is in tune with how modern technology is used in markets.
