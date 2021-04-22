Del. Kathy J. Byron

The General Assembly completed its work on legislation approved during the regular and special session on Wednesday (April 7), approving all but a few of Gov. (Ralph) Northam’s amendments to legislation approved in January and February.
The single-day Reconvened Session is sometimes referred to as the “Veto Session,” since it is usually the day when the General Assembly tries to override a governor’s vetoes of bills. But this year, there were no vetoes to override. Gov. Northam became the first governor since I’ve been serving to not veto a single bill passed during a regular session.
How did this governor manage that feat? Well, it’s a sign of just how in-sync House Democrats are with the man whose resignation they sought just two years ago.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.