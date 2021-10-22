Prior to the pandemic, I took a group of Bedford County journalism students to the JEA convention in D.C. There we listened to advice from top journalists around the country. One piece of advice that stuck with me was to pay attention and become involved on the local level rather than get sidetracked by national politics.
I hope the residents of Bedford County’s south side are doing just that: paying attention on the local level. School Board Districts 2 and 3 hang in the balance between candidates who have supported our schools and worked to help our children versus candidates who are angry about masks and may not realize the gravity of the positions they seek.
I’m a product of Bedford County schools. My parents are both retired Bedford County teachers. I’m in my 21st year of teaching at Staunton River. My sons attend Staunton River and Moneta. To say I’m a stakeholder is an understatement.
I urge the residents of District 2 to vote for Jason Johnson. While I have not always agreed with Jason, he is the best choice for the job for the following reasons: Jason may work in Blacksburg (as the only practicing educator on the board) but he has been more present in the south side schools than any board member I’ve known. Though he is not a parent of a BCPS kid, I don’t think that keeps him from wanting the best for our kids. Plus it gives him time to actually visit our schools.
Jason listens. He may not be able to help every person he listens to, but to give time and empathy to people — even those he may not agree with — is a huge commitment.
District 3 is faced with two write-in candidates. I hope they will choose to write Robert Ashwell. Robert knows the Staunton River zone and the nuances of working with a school board better than anyone I know. He will bring common sense and experience from 48 years in education to his seat at the table, and he has been a tireless advocate for public education over decades.
Something I’ve seen boasted on the oppositions’ social media posts is that they support parental rights. That seems to be tossed around like a fun catch phrase these days. Johnson and Ashwell aren’t against parents’ rights. But as anyone who’s been in charge of a classroom can tell you, you can’t make everyone happy. The school board has to look at the big picture — mandates, data, funding, and make decisions for the greater good of all the students. To choose a candidate based solely on his opinions on masks is to overlook the other 99 percent of what their job will entail.
My hope is to keep students safe and learning so that we can get back to normal sooner than later. Voting for Johnson in District 2 and Ashwell in District 3 is a step in the right direction for Bedford County.
- Leigh Ann Ellis, Moneta
