Delegate Wren Williams

Last November, I asked for your vote so I could fight for you in Richmond. In my first session, we fought hard and accomplished a great deal for Virginians in our district.
To protect our Second Amendment rights, I co-patroned bills and voted to end red flag laws, end the one-handgun-a-month law, cut restrictions on concealed carry, and end the patchwork of local gun restrictions that liberal localities imposed on us. We succeeded in passing a bill to allow hunting on Sundays on public and private land. I was proud to vote for every pro-gun bill that came in front of me.
Last year, I called election integrity the most urgent issue facing us, and I promised to tackle it head-on. I saw first-hand the consequences of allowing fraud in our elections when I worked as a lawyer on President Trump’s legal team in Wisconsin. This session, I introduced bills to mandate Voter ID, cut back early voting from 45 days to 7, require social security numbers on absentee ballots, and repeal same-day voter registration.
I promised that my first bill would be to ban Critical Race Theory (CRT) from our Virginia Public Schools. Critical Race Theory is a poisonous ideology that teaches our kids to hate America and each other. It has no place in our schools. I was proud to carry the most conservative, comprehensive CRT ban in the House of Delegates.
