(Editor’s note: Gary Evans writes works of fiction.)
This narrow channel, only 26 miles at the closest point, has been crossed only twice in war by the Romans in 43 AD and William the Conqueror in 1066; the Germans tried and failed.
My parents taught me to swim since my early years, hiring instructors and encouraging me to compete in all school levels to be the best. I often placed second or third, but I only placed first once.
After graduating from Oxford with a master’s in finance, I secured a job on Lombard Street. My position in the world markets honed my money management skills, leading to a lucrative lifestyle.
My love for the sea and swimming never left my thoughts. I married my Oxford sweetheart, and we now have two children, a boy and a young girl, aged 2 and 4. They are the loves of our lives and our future.
Our weekend outings expanded toward the Cliffs of Dover and the channel. We love the sea, waves, birds, and the smell of the ocean, which became an essential part of our weekends. We purchased a small flat near the beach that became our life.
I joined a swimming club in London near the office, so I started swimming at lunch and rediscovered the joy of breaking the water with my body. The speed slowly came back, and I hired a trainer to get stronger, now with a long-term goal. I want to swim the channel.
