This letter is written to explain our objection to the proposed special-use permit for construction of a self-storage unit for RVs, boat trailers and boats, plus an office for onsite employees and self-service storage facility-related retail on approximately 16.38 acres of property, zoned A-1, Agricultural, with future designation Low Density Residential.
The facility would be constructed beside Scruggs Road and adjoining Montgomery Farms Subdivision, where we and 28 other families live.
Permit applicants reference the existing commercial establishment, Brownie’s, across the road from their planned facility as a basis for county approving their permit. Brownie’s, though, was there before there was even zoning in the area. If the permit is approved, future applicants could use that approval as justification for approval of their permits. For more information, go to Franklin County Virginia Agenda Center, click on Sept. 20 Supervisor Agenda. Relevant pages are 114-193. Any concerns, you can relay them to the county administrator and supervisors prior to their Oct. 18 board meeting.
We agree there’s an increasing housing and resulting storage need, but there are other properties already zoned commercial better suited for self-storage units.
It has always been my understanding that “fair” and “ethical” zoning would not involve approving land use and construction on one piece of property that would be detrimental to existing properties. If the pending permit is approved, it will negatively impact our property values, our families, and our quality of life.
- Phyllis Goodwin, Hardy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.