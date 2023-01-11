Dear Friends,
It was good seeing so many people in Salem with Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin for the Compete to Win event. The 2023 General Assembly convenes today, and I would appreciate if you would take a 2-5 minutes to take my brief legislative survey (https://forms.gle/ri9QZoAtqtzJEPLX7).
Follow legislation during the 2023 General Assembly
Every bill considered by the 2023 General Assembly will be posted on the Legislative Information System website. This is a great resource to see when new bills are introduced, amended and voted on. Early bills have already been posted, and most 2023 bills will be posted soon after the General Assembly begins today.
Early 2023 Suetterlein legislation
Eight of my early bills have already posted on LIS. In the coming days, I should have additional bills posting related to reforming electric rates, expanding education choice, healthcare, reducing regulations, parole board reform and tax relief. My following bills have already posted:
SB850 Fully Eliminating the Grocery Tax; Backfilling Localities
SB851 Increasing the Standard Deduction
SB943 Special Education Transition Coordinators
SB944 Quick General Assembly Special Elections
SB945 DMAS Financial Flexibility - Developmental Disabilities
SB946 Prohibiting Fundraising during Special Sessions
SB947 Capping Candidate Filing Fees at 4% of Salary
SB948 Expanding Pharmacy Services
Thank you for your support! I appreciate the opportunity to serve our commonwealth.
As always, you can reach me by calling 540-302-8486 or emailing David@Suetterlein.com.
Sincerely,
David Suetterlein
