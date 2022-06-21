The boy is very nervous and wanting to making a good first impression with the parents and his date. He is tongue-tied and dry mouthed but manages a few words and is able to leave the home with little embarrassment. God, please remember to open her door, as the parents are looking out the window. I have to have her home by 10 p.m. … the penalties are great.
The extreme awkward moments of being 16 with a driver’s license and a girl — my God —what I have accomplished. Now what do I do without overstepping the boundaries and keeping her happy with the evening?
I choose a movie — not R-rated but with suggestive notes. We find seats about halfway down the theater. As the lights start to dim, I am more interested in my date than the movie. We have popcorn and a soda. But what is the right time to make physical contact? Should it be trying to hold hands or, being bolder, maybe I should try and put my arm around her shoulder? As the movie continues, I am without courage.
As I check my watch, I have misjudged the length of the movie. It is approaching 9:30 p.m. I panic and my heart starts to race. We will have to leave the movie soon and not see the finish. I lean over for my first real conversation, as she is as nervous as I am. I say we are running out of curfew time. She says her father is very concerned as this is her first date, as it is mine.
We leave and make it home before 10. As I walk her to the door, my thoughts are beyond my age on how this evening should end — a hug, a kiss on the cheek or a handshake? It’s so confusing. I hope she will take the lead … she gives me a hug.
I consider my first date a success.
