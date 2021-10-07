A big thank you goes to the SML community! The 2021 SML Walk to End Poverty, held at SML State Park on Sept. 25, was a huge success, generating $48,164 for area families in need.
The event brought together schools, civic groups, churches and business sponsors to make a difference for local families struggling with poverty. Team honors went to Resurrection Catholic Church for the largest team contribution ($5,722) and to Bethlehem United Methodist Church for generating the most participants — a total of 41. Capps Home Building Center provided a 25 percent discount coupon to each member of the winning teams as a special thank you for their support.
Proceeds from the Walk go directly toward helping LCM’s neighbors who are struggling with poverty. New Tomorrows services will help our neighbors in need overcome barriers that are keeping them in poverty and help them build a more secure life.
We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped make the 2021 SML Walk to End Poverty such a success, especially event sponsors Capps Home Building Center and a generous anonymous SML supporter who provided dollar-for-dollar matching funds for the first $15,000 donated. Thanks also go to our supporting sponsors: Haywood’s Jewelers; Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate; Body Shoppe Fitness; Centra Health; and Southside Electric.
We look forward to the 2022 Walk to End Poverty and hope all of this year’s sponsors, team leaders, walkers and supporters will be back to once again impact poverty in the SML community.
With deepest appreciation,
- Jane Winters, executive director, Lake Christian Ministries
