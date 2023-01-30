(Editor’s note: Gary Evans writes works of fiction, including this story.)
As an Army unit surgeon, my eyes have seen so much. At times, I have trouble sleeping; my thoughts are only about saving lives.
I finished my residency in Atlanta. For five years, I have been a partner in a general practice located in Kennesaw, Georgia. I just received my draft notice. It will be hard leaving my wife and two small children. I understand my country needs me, but so does my family.
With no choice, I am to report to duty, arriving at Fort Bragg for additional trauma training. I have been a practicing surgeon for the past four years. I have seen things, but I am not prepared for what is before me. I am not sure where I am going, but it’s either Europe or the Pacific — we are fighting a two-front war. I enter the war as Major Dwight Evans, 34, in the Medical Corp.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.