The Suetterleins enjoyed a great Christmas week surrounded by family. I hope you also had a great holiday weekend.
Student Essay Contest
Current Virginia high school and middle school students are invited to submit a 400-500 word essay on an issue they believe incoming Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Administration should focus on. The grand prize winner will be invited to attend Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth speech Jan. 17. Runner-ups will be invited to the Virginia Capitol for a special tour and lunch. The deadline to participate is 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6. Essays will be judged by a panel, including Virginia public school teachers. Submissions should be sent to David@Suetterlein.com.
Governor Northam’s Proposed Budget
Governor Ralph Northam presented his proposed budget to the General Assembly. The Governor’s proposed budget is always introduced in House Bill 30. The House of Delegates and Virginia Senate will be working off this bill/document and making amendments to reflect legislative priorities. Once majorities in both the House of Delegates and Virginia Senate affirmatively vote for a budget compromise (usually in the form of a conference report), Youngkin will have the opportunity to propose his own amendments that will be considered by the General Assembly.
Virginians will have an opportunity to share their views on Governor Northam’s proposed budget during four regional virtual budget hearings Jan. 5. Always feel free to email your thoughts on the budget to me.
Approaching Campaign Contribution Deadline
The end-of-year campaign finance deadline is quickly approaching. The midterm campaign finance report on contributions is an important political milestone that will affect several campaign decisions. Please contribute before the deadline if you support my efforts and are financially able.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve our commonwealth in the Virginia Senate.
Sincerely,
David Suetterlein
