Chances are that at some point, you have noticed boats on Smith Mountain Lake with crew members dangling a 25-foot-length of hose in the water or lowering a black and white Secchi disk over the side of the boat.
If so, you have just witnessed one of the 58 lake residents who on a bi-weekly basis collect water samples, prepare algae filters, and take water clarity readings from 84 sites around the lake.
This is part of a collaborative effort by The Smith Mountain Lake Association and Ferrum College for the purpose of monitoring the overall health of the lake. Scientists at the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab perform an analysis of the collected samples while also performing their own bacteria sampling, algae sampling and water temperature depth profiling at various sites around the lake.
Key results of the third bi-weekly water sampling period of 2021 are as follows:
Bacterial Sampling
The third round of bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted June 9. We are pleased to report that all locations tested were once again within the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters.
Water Clarity
Water clarity in the lake continues to show marked improvement vs. last year. Measured by a metric known as Secchi depth, the average depth across all sites was 2.49 meters during the most recent measurement period, comparable to the 2.58 meters previously reported for the week of June 6, and substantially better than the 1.74 meters reported during the same period last year. Fewer instances of heavy rain this spring are believed to have contributed to the improved water clarity.
Chlorophyll-a and Phosphorous
The collected water samples are analyzed by the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab for concentration of Chlorophyll-a (an indication of algae growth in the lake) and Phosphorous (an indication of the amount of unwanted nutrients in the lake). The average Chlorophyll-a concentration in the lake increased to 6.02 parts per billion (ppb) compared to an average of 2.94 and 5.60 ppb during the previous two sampling periods. These readings are considered normal and are indicative of a healthy lake. Analysis of Phosphorous levels is still in progress and should be available in the next bi-weekly update.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.