Feb. 27
The last two weeks of the 2023 General Assembly saw a flurry of work as the remaining bills were both debated, and ultimately decided.
As a result, the time we spend on the floor of the Virginia Senate chamber increases significantly as we rush toward “Sine Die,” where the House and Senate adjourn for the year unless called back to the Capitol for other matters. Literally, “Sine Die” is Latin for “without day,” which means that we have adjourned … indefinitely. But alas, and yet for another straight year, both the House and the Senate have failed to reach an agreement on the commonwealth’s 2023 budget before the conclusion of the session on Saturday — so once again, the work of Virginia remains uncompleted.
These last two weeks of session have consisted of final bill consideration by each chamber of the other chamber’s bills. Before a bill can be sent to Governor (Glenn) Youngkin for his consideration, it must be approved by majorities in the House and in the Senate. Crucially, both chambers must approve identical versions of the bill. And here, identical means identical. Every word, letter and punctuation mark must be the same when a bill passes the House as it was when it passed the Senate — and vice-versa. This can make for what looks like a redundant process, but it is still absolutely necessary.
