The second week of this year’s session included a federal holiday, a lot of visitors to the Capitol, committees hearing from legislators about their bills, and a deadline for filing bills that will be considered. That made for a busy week, with less ceremony and more actual legislating.
My service as chair of the House Commerce and Energy Committee has me leading 21 of my fellow delegates as we consider a wide range of legislation. Over 100 bills are assigned to our committee, which must consider issues related to energy and public utilities, labor laws, business regulations, broadband and even banking and credit. If a bill has to do with working in Virginia, operating a business in Virginia, or even purchasing services like insurance or energy in Virginia, it is up to our committee to consider it.
Unlike the Senate, the House assigns delegates to committees based on the proportion of each party’s representation in the entire chamber. Since Republicans have a 52-48 majority, the 22-member committee I chair has 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats. This system of assigning members to committees, called proportional representation, helps to ensure bills get a fair hearing. The Senate controlled by Democrats have super majorities in their committees, ensuring the outcome they desire for bills coming before them.
