(Editor’s note: This column is dated dated Feb. 6.)
This week in Richmond included progress on legislation, thousands marching, lots of visitors, and some periods of inclement weather. With Crossover, the midway point of the legislative calendar, coming on Feb. 7, the final stretch to complete the House’s consideration of all bills filed by delegates made both committee and floor sessions long.
Last year, I sent a letter to Attorney General Jason Miyares asking him to form a tax force to examine the growing problem of organized retail theft. That task force, which included major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, CVS, Home Depot, Lowes, and law enforcement professionals including representatives from our region, has worked all year.
One year later, my legislation to address organized retail theft, House Bill 1885, has made it to the full House for a vote. Organized retail theft is a serious problem, with one reported every three minutes nationally. You’ve probably seen this crime reported on television newscasts, as the thefts are often caught on video surveillance cameras.
