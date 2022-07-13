Life’s journey is often alone but not without hope. The moments of desire for companionship never dim, as we are creatures who warm for the hearts of others.
We often travel roads less crowded, as our thoughts wander to great adventures that we hope we will achieve one day. As life is an adventure, so is our soul’s longing for everlasting life.
Like rivers that never stop, so is the beating of our hearts in search of life’s secrets and experiences and memories.
The sun’s journey every day is like our own. We start in search of the adventures only to rest at night. As we travel the day for beliefs and God’s acceptance, so it is our own path that we seek alone.
Like stones rolling, we gather friends on this journey to help guide us to become warm and accepting to others. Never speak ill of anyone, for one day you may need him or her in your life. Always be uplifting and caring. We are all on the path of 60 seconds a minute until we meet our Creator.
It is up to you alone to find happiness.
