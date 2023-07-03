VDOT road projects affecting Bedford and Franklin Counties

Forecasted highway projects that may affect travel during the week ahead are provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT notes that work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and are weather dependent. New information and changes to current projects are noted in this week’s update.
Bedford County
Route 608 Bridge Replacement: Work that began in September 2022 to replace a bridge on Route 608 remains underway. The bridge is located 0.20 mi south from Route 793 (Watson Road) to 2.30 miles north from Route 122 (Moneta Road). The road remains closed with a detour in place and is scheduled to reopen in late fall 2023.
Paving Operations: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.
Route 221 Safety Improvements: On March 6, safety improvements began for a sidewalk placement with right turn lane closure at Route 221 north from Graves Mill Road to Forest Dale Drive with traffic restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expected completion is November 2023.
Franklin County
Paving Operations: Weather permitting, crews will pave, patch and repair pavement on various secondary routes. Lane closures may be in place and flaggers may control traffic at times during daylight or nighttime hours. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays with flagging or pilot car operations.
Route 122: Milling and patching with a flagging operation will be in place on Route 122 from 2.25 miles north of Route 116 to 0.21 mile north of Route 636.
Traffic Alerts
511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 App or visit 511virginia.org. Drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free Android or iPhone mobile app.
- Twitter: Follow 511 Twitter feeds for the southwest area of Virginia at @511southwestva or follow @VaDOTSalem on Twitter.
- Facebook: Join the Facebook community group page at facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic and general information on projects.
VDOT performs routine maintenance on roadways throughout the district. To submit a work order request for road repairs or assistance, contact VDOT at 800.FOR.ROAD (800.367.7623), or submit online at virginiadot.org.
