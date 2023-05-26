Black Falcon

The relationship between our two countries has been working for the last thirty years. Trade, oil and goods from the region. It has been a stable environment of peace.
Recently this has started to change a new president was elected who has very radical ideas. He sees the world as a threat to his country which is located on the gold cost of Western Africa.
It is 2002, I have been accepted into the United States Naval Academy. A plebe with no rights or privileges. We are assigned to families that want to help the new recruits as sponsors, we are offer the comfort of their homes as a break from the strict life of the navy. This is a haven a quite zone to relax and enjoy family life. I am from Western Texas, oil country this is all new, a military college to study war.
This year we have moved into a home we just finished outside of Annapolis, Maryland, home of the Naval Academy. We choose to sponsor two freshmen they will become a part of our family, to share our life for the next four years. Missy and Gary Evans have no idea how much we eat and drink. We consume food, damn good thing Sam’s club has come to town. They are purchasing items in bulk adding an additional refrigerator and freezer to their garage. They are a lot of fun bringing enjoyment to our lives as they never had children.
Our senior year we are referred to as “firsties”. We must declare what our choice of assignment or branch of Navy or Marines. I chose the seals. We started training everyday as a group of six to learn teamwork. Everywhere we went, we carried a rubber raft, in addition to running five to ten miles a day we were getting fit. Our four years at the academy was difficult and exciting. We graduated as first lieutenants. Now we belong to the Naval for six years. We will never forget the Evans’ parties and making us a part of their lives. We are now part of the greatest Navy in the world.
Now basic training in North Carolina for eight weeks then on to Buds training in San Diego. We will train for one-year learning every weapon system of the world, demolition, underwater equipment including two man submarines. The exercises were grinding with very little sleep. So much time in the water and sand, it seemed like we stayed wet for days at a time. The navy wanted to find our breaking point. We always had the chance to quit to be pushed to DOR “ Drop On Request”, by ringing the bell. If you can’t make it here, they don’t want you! You will transfer to another assignment.
We were introduced to high altitude sky diving, jumping at 30,000 feet with oxygen, not opening chutes until 3,500 feet. Landing in the ocean and swimming several miles to shore in total darkness to arrive undetected. Low level jumps and repelling from helicopters,
And learning to be very aggressive drivers of every military land craft.
I am finally ready to receive the Seal Trident. I emblem to be worn with pride for we are the elite of the elite. I am assigned to seal team four for more training. Each team is assigned 16 seals and 60 support personnel to handle our every need from equipment, logistics, and communications.
The navy has ten active seal teams around the world, deployed at sea and land aways on call 24-7, never to stand down or rest we are rotated as needed.
Our team is put on alert status and to report for a briefing. I am new to the team they will only allow a rookie on any given mission at a time. We learn the target is Western Africa, seal team 2 is also involved. We are ordered to fly to Norfolk, Va. We meet team two, to learn the mission.
Both teams, six men each, will be flown to John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. The carrier will sail to within 250 miles of the coast. Team 2 will be going is by submarine and will be launched at 5 miles on their sleds. They will need 8 hours to reach their position at the President’s Palace. Seal team 4 mission is to secure the airport. We will jump at 30,000 jump time 4 am.
The mission, “Black Falcon”, is to remove the president and return with him to the carrier.
Once the mission has started the Black Hawk helicopters, will take off from the carrier to retrieve the teams and protect our retreat.
We check our equipment, and each other’s set up, our high attitude suits, weapons, night vision, and flash bang grenades. We each carry a M4A1 with 10 clips and a Glock 19 pistol with 12 clips, a walking arsenal of fire power.
We load our aircraft on schedule, the night is moonless temperature at 30,000 feet is 30 below zero. We have trained for the mission over and over and we are ready. My first taste of combat. The jump chief orders us to our feet, the real ramp is lowered. We will free fall, 25,000 feet then steer our cutes towards the airport. We all land within feet of each other in a sure area with only a small fire fight we have secured the airport. The palace is only one mile from the airport. We are to hold our position. Team 2 has reached the beach and are advancing on their objective, to enter the palace and take the prisoner.
We receive word from team 2, they have breached the palace 6 tangos killed. They have their target and are moving to our position. Four Black Hawks are approaching. Four tangos are seen moving in our direction, they are quickly disposed of the area is secure for landing. Two birds will land the other two are at 200 feet to protect the escape.
Team 2 has arrived they are loaded first as we offer ground protection. Once they have lifted off, we will load and its back to the carrier which is now less than 50 miles from shore.
We land safely debriefed and are greeted to a steak dinner. Also standing by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.