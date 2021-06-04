Dear fellow citizens of the 9th District,
Instead of addressing disappointing half-truths and innuendo recently promoted by the long-time incumbent, I would like to speak to the attributes and opportunities the challenge candidate Wren Williams brings to us.
I know Wren Williams. Wrens’ family has lived in the 9th District for over two hundred years. Wren Williams is no transplant.
The Williams’ family has started, owned and successfully operated businesses in the 9th District for four generations. These are businesses that continue to employ hundreds of people to this day — a true model of economic development for the region and the American Dream.
Wren is smart, young and energetic. He has led and been instrumental in the revitalization and significant growth of the Republican Party of Patrick County.
He has also helped a grass roots effort to successfully attract and elect new members to the local board of supervisors, reinvigorating a board that was stagnant.
If you are tired of the continued erosion of our districts’ political significance, of a candidate concerned more about his next term instead of our long-term, of the tides of Tidewater and whims of Northern Virginia washing away our values, then vote for a positive change on June 8. Vote for Wren Williams, Republican candidate for our 9th District.
- Glenn Roycroft, Ferrum
