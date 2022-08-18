The worst thing a woman can say to a man is, “We need to talk.”
The man’s mind is simple; we are shallow and have very few needs, but once we hear this, our minds are racing in reverse to try to recount all of our sins. What have we done; have we talked in our sleep? Oh God, give me a clue before the reckoning; how can I face this Spanish Inquisition without some knowledge.
As the hour approaches, we have said a few Hail Marys and for God our savior. My God, we are afraid of our women.
I started before she spoke. I apologized for everything since birth … things my mother doesn’t even know … Oh God, make this quit! Should I run and regroup with the boys and try to regain my manhood and some strength? Or hold my ground?
She sighed. “You have given me three things I did not even know about, and you will pay. All I wanted to talk about was wallpaper in the hall bath. Thank you for your confession. You will pay dearly. Jewelry is required.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.