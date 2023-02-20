Del. Kathy J. Byron

Feb. 12
The House and the Senate completed work on the bills filed by their own members this week, approved competing packages of budget amendments, and began work on the bills approved by the opposite chamber. It made for an eventful week in Virginia’s Capitol.
By crossover, the deadline when the House has to complete its work on all bills filed by delegates, the House sent the Senate 599 bills to consider. I am happy to report that 11 of those bills are mine.
My legislation to create the Department of Workforce Development, the centerpiece of Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin’s initiative to consolidate Virginia’s workforce development programs, passed the House by a 54-to-45 vote. While I am disappointed only two of my Democrat House colleagues supported House Bill 2195, I am encouraged about its prospects in the Senate, which unanimously passed its version of the legislation. This bill benefits so many Virginians — and especially those living in our region — by increasing access to workforce training and education.
