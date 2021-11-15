We All Need a Break from Politics
Terry McAuliffe has graciously conceded in a timely manner to Glenn Youngkin. He also congratulated the Virginia governor-elect and his family and encouraged all Virginians to wish them well. This is the way elections are supposed to work. There is a winner and a gracious loser and life moves on. Political signs are taken down and not left up to become road litter.
Gov. Northam has also contacted Youngkin and promised a smooth transition next January. This is beneficial to the entire population of our state, regardless of your political affiliation, and how government should work after any election.
I voted in this election and the election a year ago. I did not observe any difference in how things were done at my polling place and have confidence that the results of both elections are accurate. Why then are there still Trump-Pence political signs littering our roadways here in Bedford County more than a year after the presidential election?
I have read many articles about the risks to our democracy, divisiveness growing in communities and threats against election officials and their families. I can only hope that the folks that refuse to accept the results of the election a year ago are as tired of all the hatred that has been on display in our society as I am.
Please take down your political signs and let us all take a needed break from politics and just live our lives. We are lucky to live in this beautiful area, and there are many opportunities to reach out and help our fellow Virginians.
“Even the smallest kindness can change the world.”
- Janis Erickson, Huddleston
