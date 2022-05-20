What is SAV in Smith Mountain Lake?
SAV is an acronym for Submerged Aquatic Vegetation, sometimes referred to as underwater weeds. This term is inclusive of native SAV as well as nonnative and invasive vegetation. SAV commonly establish themselves in shallower waters of 25 feet deep or less.
Native SAV provide an important service to the lake by providing oxygenation of the waters, protecting fish and serving as food for waterfowl and turtles. Native SAV found in Smith Mountain Lake (SML) include Bladderwort, Chara, Common Elodea, Coontail, Duckweed, Longleaf Pondweed, Nitella, Sago Pondweed, Slender Pondweed, Southern Naiad, Lily Pads and Waterwillow. There has also been nonnative and aggressive species in SML including Hydrilla, which outcompetes native SAV and can quickly fill a lake, choking off the water body for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses.
Nonnative Curlyleaf Pondweed, and Brazilian Elodea have also been identified within SML. Those who live along or travel to SML to enjoy its recreational opportunities must be diligent in preserving the natural habitat of the lake. The “bad” SAV, like Hydrilla and other nonnative, aggressive vegetation can quickly be introduced and get a foothold in the lake. A simple action such as emptying an aquarium, along with its decorative weeds can introduce undesirable weeds into the lake, which then get a foothold within the lake waters and flourish. Boats brought from other water sources to SML can also bring with them nonnative weeds or invasive species, which over time can harm the waters of SML. This is why it is so important that boats are cleaned prior to entry into the lake.
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC), an administrative organization for the counties surrounding SML, contracted a complete lake survey for submerged aquatic vegetation during the years 2002 through 2006. AEP, as part of its relicensing of the Smith Mountain Project, contracted a full-lake aquatic vegetation survey for its Smith Mountain Project. The survey confirmed existence of nonnative SAV, including Hydrilla. Hydrilla was a primary concern. It is believed that the water level fluctuation on Leesville Lake inhibits establishment of SAV beds as no vegetation was observed in that part of the project.
