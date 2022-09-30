The commonwealth is sending rebate checks to Virginia taxpayers over the next month. Checks up to $250 per individual or $500 per couple are being sent to Virginians who had a tax liability for Tax Year 2021 and paid before July 1. Those who have not paid have until Nov. 1 to pay their liability to be eligible for this refund.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, my Republican colleagues and I championed $300 an individual/$600 per couple rebates based on the commonwealth’s financial situation, but Senate Democrats narrowed the rebate during the legislative process.
If you received a state refund by direct deposit this year, you’ll likely receive your rebate by direct deposit in the same bank account, with the description “VA DEPT TAXATION VATXREBATE.” All other eligible taxpayers will receive their rebate by paper check in the mail. There are hundreds of thousands of rebates to go out. Some taxpayers received them as early as (last week) and all 2021 taxpayers are expected to receive them by Oct. 31.
