Rep. Morgan Griffith

Feb. 17
I recently chaired a joint Energy & Commerce Oversight and Investigations and Health Subcommittee field hearing on the southern border in McAllen, Texas, to examine our crisis there and how it intersects with our country’s fentanyl crisis. I heard from expert witnesses during the hearing who described the dire situation at the southern border and saw U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) operations with several visits to the border and a tour of an immigration processing center.
Since the beginning of the Biden Administration, the crisis at our southern border has gotten worse by the day, due to President (Joe) Biden undermining America’s border security since he took office. During his first 100 days in office, he took 94 executive actions on immigration, including halting the construction of the border wall and attempting to halt deportations for 100 days.
While President Biden tries to shift blame away from his flawed policies, the numbers don’t lie.
