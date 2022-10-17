The pending special-use permit for a new storage facility on Scruggs Road, in the middle of a zoned residential area, sounds questionable. When you look closer, it’s a nightmare.
First, the number of boats and travel trailers using this facility will be significant. When those boats or RVs are combined with towing vehicles, then the vehicles entering and exiting Scruggs Road will be substantially longer than cars or U-Haul trucks.
Now picture summer weekends when the traffic on Scruggs Road is at least 10 times heavier than off-season. These weekends are exactly when the boaters come. And of course, the weekends are also when most do-it-yourself moves happen. In addition, people here often use professional moving companies. Those tractor-trailer rigs are enormous, so safely maneuvering in and out of the complex may cause dangerous situations.
Still, maybe this would be OK with turning lanes — but there aren’t any in the plan!
But the impact is even worse on nearby property values …
There will be seven gigantic (airplane hangar size) buildings (up to 20-feet tall). And three of them will sit right next to Scruggs Road. Moreover, they will run parallel to that road. What an eyesore. Those structure lengths, respectively, are 375’ and 312’ and 200’. The four buildings behind them will be 240’, 375’, 200’ and 300’ … That’s basically seven football-field size buildings in a zoned residential area.
In addition, the first two buildings (in front and parallel to Scruggs Road) are actually just one larger unit, despite varying door styles. This is because their ends connect, and they will have the same monotonous metal siding on their backs (which face the road). And that building will be longer than 1/8 of a mile!
What will be the end result? A project that looks like a factory, or maybe the world’s largest single-wide, at almost 700’ long, 50’ wide, and two stories tall. And again, this monstrosity will sit right next to Scruggs Road.
And to complete the project? Fence the entire complex, top it with barbed wire, and add 360-degree perimeter night lighting ... It’s going to look like a prison compound.
- Dave Gresham, Smith Mountain Lake
