As a product of Bedford County Public Schools, I am urging members of District 2 that are reading this letter to vote for Jason Johnson in November.
I have lived in Bedford County most of my life, and school board meetings were not on my agenda growing up. Now I want to do my part to help this place that I call home.
In attending a few of these school board meetings, I have witnessed how committed Jason is to making sure that students, families, teachers and faculty of Bedford County are seen, heard, understood and accommodated. As an involved member of the community, Jason is always at a play, football game, or event held by District 2 schools. He doesn’t just say he supports the community, but he shows it. He is proud to be a member of Bedford County and truly wants the students of this community to excel at whatever they attempt.
This desire for an equitable education system in Bedford County also shows up in his professional credentials. He currently serves as an instructor and academic advisor at Virginia Tech; these roles have allowed him to have first-hand experience with the nuances of the education system. This understanding is imperative in advocating for equity amongst students, teachers, faculty and families of Bedford County. He has my vote, and I hope he has yours, too.
Sincerely yours,
Leeana Norman, Moneta, District 2
