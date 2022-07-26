If political theater is something you enjoy, then you should check out the June 14 Bedford County School Board meeting where a resolution in support of teachers was hijacked.
The drama began in June when (after unanimously passing a resolution in support of parental rights) the board pushed back a tied vote on a similar resolution for teachers. In the July meeting, teachers, retirees, and community members showed up to admonish and plead with the three members of the board who voted against the resolution (Marcus Hill, Christopher Daniels and Dwayne Nelms). These speakers never asked for the resolution to be amended.
Afterward, the men on the board voted against the original resolution once more. Then Daniels amended it — twisting the resolution to appease not their teachers but their fan base, and forced a vote — even after being asked by the chair to table it for a month.
Where was democracy in this? Why were these amendments made and forced through without allowing the public to comment — let alone read them over?
These board members did this as a calculated power play — to make the other board members look as though they were voting against the teachers, and to show the teachers that they don’t really get to have their way — ever.
I send my sons to Bedford County schools because I know what hard working, talented educators we have. The board’s actions on July 14 only served to push good teachers away.
Bedford County citizens can’t let our school board be railroaded by this sort of undemocratic showmanship. More people need to pay attention, show up, and speak up. I hope to see you at the next board meeting.
- Leigh Ann Ellis, Moneta
