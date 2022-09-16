Have you ever admired the mighty oaks that grow in the south?
They live several hundred years with their majestic form and superior strength. They reach out in all directions to maintain their beauty and stability.
Being God’s creations just like the mighty oak, we are strong and reach out in all directions, taking in the world. Some call it our circle.
A circle is the strongest shape to withstand the outside pressures. So is your circle of family and friends all seeking to protect the base.
The base is you, strong and unapproachable, unwavering and steadfast in your spirit and commitments.
Stay true to yourself, family and friends.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.