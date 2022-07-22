The Smith Mountain Lake Association announced the completion of the third week of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality Monitoring program. The results of the latest testing are an encouraging sign that the lake remains healthy.
Bacterial Sampling
The third round of bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted June 21. All 14 locations tested were within the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters. The fourth round of bacteria testing was completed on July 5, with the same result that all locations tested complied with the VDH standard.
Water Clarity
Water clarity in the lake declined slightly in the week ending June 25. Measured by a metric known as Secchi depth, the average across all sites was 2.05 meters, compared to 2.12 meters during the previous sampling period. This is consistent with the average over the past 20 years.
Chlorophyll-a and Phosphorous
Concentrations of Chlorophyll-a (an indication of algae growth in the lake) and Phosphorous (an indication of the amount of unwanted nutrients in the lake) are measured by the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab, based on water samples collected by our citizen volunteers. The average Chlorophyll-a concentration has increased to 7.36 parts per billion (ppb) compared to an average of 5.52 ppb during the previous sampling period, reflecting the increased algae growth that is typical as lake temperatures and daylight hours increase. This is only slightly above the average over the past 20 years.
Levels of Phosphorous decreased slightly to 26.6 ppb in the current. This is somewhat lower than the first two sampling periods of this year, as well as being lower than the average over the previous 20 years. It is important for all lake residents to help keep driving this number lower. Best practices include avoiding any fertilizers containing Phosphorous and planting a buffer of vegetation along the shoreline (other than grass) to help stem the flow of pollutants into the lake.
