The Virginia General Assembly’s 2023 session opened at noon Wednesday (Jan. 11), and the mood of the legislators seems to be both partisan, and guarded. As with every session, the first day includes a lot of formalities, with the House informing the Senate and the Senate informing the House that they are organized and ready to proceed. In this case, “organized” might be in the eye of the beholder. But having endured for 404 years, Virginia’s legislature presumably has a lot more experience than those of our fellow states.
The opening day ends with the General Assembly holding a joint session, with delegates and senators seated together in the same chamber for the State of the Commonwealth Address from the governor.
In his remarks, Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin touched on the accomplishments of his first year in office and outlined an ambitious agenda for this year’s session. Building on the reduction of the tax on groceries approved last year, the governor is proposing reducing the income tax rate as well as raising the standard deduction, which would allow everyone to keep more of their earnings.
The governor’s proposals also include increases in funding for education, an ambitious and comprehensive proposal to address our mental health crisis, an overhaul of our workforce development programs, a renewed commitment to law enforcement to fight crime, and repealing the current law that gives California control of Virginia’s energy policies.
