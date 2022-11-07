In the 30th chapter of Deuteronomy, it says, “But if your heart turns away and you will not hear, but are drawn away to worship other gods and serve them. I declare to you this day that you shall perish. You shall not live long in the land you are crossing the Jordan to enter and possess.”
Chapters 29 and 30 of Deuteronomy are dealing with God’s renewing of his covenant with the Israelites. Moses, on the command of God, recounts all that God has done for them. The Lord freed them from bondage in Egypt and sustained them during their wilderness wanderings. God then makes a promise to his people. If they are obedient to his laws and if they turn to God with all their hearts and soul, they will be blessed by the Lord. God promises to lead them through all difficulties, and no matter how far they are from heaven, the people of God are never too far away for God to pull them back.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.