One of the most relaxing ways to spend time is fishing. Image it’s 30 minutes before sunrise; the steam is lifting in a mist with a little chill in air. The clear lake and the promise of a day in the 70s — not a ripple on the surface, you slide your flat bottom boat in the water and attach the electric motor and the foot control.
With a 9-foot bamboo rod and topwater flies, you slowly work the banks, bushes and fallen trees; the line has been greased so it floats except for a foot of leader.
You are able with practice to whip the line out to 20 feet plus slowly jerking or pulling the bait ... then, wow, a three pound bass hits the bug... the fight is on as you set the hook and start hand working the line bringing the fish to boat.
The bass sees the boat and turns, running hard in a circle trying to break the hook loose. It’s to no avail; you are able to net him, and that’s one for the cooler.
You lay back and take a moment to relax and realize how quiet nature is when you’re alone amidst your own thoughts ... saying how lucky you are to spend the day in this wonderful spot. You hope no one finds your secret lake.
And now the sun is starting to peek through the trees, and the day is awake. It’s time to fish for a few more hours before going home to your chores of the day and some afternoon movie your love wants to see.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.