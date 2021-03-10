Calls for help that come off-season and after dark are nothing new to Rick and Nancy Ellett, owner/operators of the Sea Tow SML franchise. A recent call, however, resulted in a rather harrowing assist that lasted through the night.
The operator of a bass boat with three others aboard called shortly before midnight on Feb. 23 to request an ungrounding just down river from Bay Roc Marina.
“We had been in bed a couple of hours,” Nancy Ellett related, “but we’re a 24/7/365 business, so we’re used to responding whenever. The caller said his boat was mired on a muddy shoal and all efforts to get it free — including a crew member climbing overboard in an attempt to lift the bow out of the mud — had failed.
The Elletts dressed warmly, grabbed freshly-charged phones and flashlights, and headed for Bayside Marina where Storm, one of four Sea Tow vessels that are staged in various locations around SML, waited. By 11:45 p.m., they were headed out Betty’s Creek for the run to Bay Roc — a trip that would normally take about 1½ hours at a safe nighttime cruising speed.
This night, however, conditions were less than ideal. Besides the dark and the cold, the Elletts soon began hearing small pieces of floating debris rattle along Storm’s bow and chines (waterline). Slowing to 5-6 mph, they watched anxiously as passing sticks, then branches, and, soon thereafter, heavy logs that could easily damage the boat’s hull and her outboard’s lower unit slipped by. The recent rain and ice storms had clearly dislodged shoreline tree debris that was making its way downstream under the cover of darkness.
“Rick did his best to steer between the hazards, but the visibility was terrible,” Nancy recalled. “I posted near the bow with a spotlight, but it was hard for him to hear my warnings over the engine noise. I took to holding my life vest’s emergency whistle in my mouth, and blowing it fiercely when I saw a log in our path. Each time I signaled, Rick would shift into neutral, raise the engine, and drift over or past the loggerhead.”
