We are all living during a time of profound social disruption. Because of the uncertainty of the times, people of all ages and walks of life are struggling with themselves and with one another about meaning: What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to be a citizen? What does it mean to be a family? What does it mean to be in community? It is these and other questions that lie behind our language policing, our flag-waving, our marching and counter-marching, our arguments with loved ones, and more.
Increasingly, each of us internalize and act on the belief that the only place to find meaning is within ourselves. That the answer to the questions of life are to be answered by the self, and only by the self. No other authority that can or should grant to any of us right understanding. It can only be found by ourselves, within ourselves, for ourselves. As individuals we must deal with the interrogative “what does it mean?” all on our own.
Yet, if we are honest, we would confess that we are doing a poor job of determining on our own answers to the question, “What does it mean?”
