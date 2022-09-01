I was sitting in a gun turret with both hands on a .50-cal looking for the enemy; we were fourth in a convoy of 20 Humvees. Suddenly I heard the whistle of several rounds incoming. I dropped behind the cover shielding for protection.
The lead two Humvees were direct hits, knocking them on their sides. I regained control and opened up on the area, peppering it with .50-caliber rounds. The Bradley behind us unleashed 10 grunts on the ground in front. Another unit had run over an IUD (improvised explosive device), which opened up the armored vehicle — mangled bodies all about. The medical unit was at the end of our column coming forward fast; we had to secure the ground and gain control.
The fighting was increasing and so was the death and wounded. Our major called in air support. I heard the Apache gunships approaching; they blew the place apart, destroying everything the Iraqis had pulled out. We were pressing.
So much fighting with little rest, no shower in 45 days — we had run out of supplies and gas, which forced us to stop and hold our ground while the remaining units joined up.
The bed was spinning, soaked with sweat, as we
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.