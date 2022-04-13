Conservatives like me are often called “radical” by our critics for being unapologetic about our faith, for standing strong for traditional values, and for demanding that our government uphold our Constitutional rights. I will acknowledge that I am unequivocal in my criticism of the failed Biden Administration, the woke agenda of the Democratic Party, and even some in the Republican Party in Washington who refuse to truly fight for the values they claim to hold.
In the D.C. swamp, my efforts can often leave me as the proverbial “odd man out.” At the same time, the notion that fighting against the establishment norms here is the definition of radicalism doesn’t really make sense when you consider that Congress’ approval rating is an abysmal 18 percent. Conservatives, liberals and moderates have deep divides over policy, but nearly all Americans share my utter disdain for how Congress handles its business.
It is clear the establishment in Washington is radically out of touch with Americans. Nowhere is this more obvious than among self-proclaimed “Moderate Democrats” like Virginia’s Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who are providing unequivocal support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to be the next associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
